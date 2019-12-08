Latest News On Kane’s Status With WWE, Lars Sullivan Injury Update

– In an interview with SportingNews.com, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) addressed his status with WWE while serving his term as Mayor of Knox County, TN:

“I think, with WWE, I don’t know if you ever really retire from it all the way, especially folks that are lucky enough to get in the position that I’m in,” said Jacobs. “You can always do stuff and they can find creative ways to use you. That’s one of the things I really look forward to. When people ask me if I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring, I’m like, ‘eh, I don’t know what I’d be doing, but I’m sure at some point I’ll do something.’”

– It appears that Lars Sullivan is getting close to returning to WWE television. Sullivan, who has been out of action with a knee injury, published a video showing that he is now able to do leg raises in the gym.