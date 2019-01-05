Latest News On Kenny Omega Heading To WWE

Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about WWE’s offer to Kenny Omega:
Texted a source regarding Omega & WWE’s offer to him. Got back “If they don’t land him, it’s not their fault for lack of effort. They’ve done what they can”
Translation: WWE wants Omega. I’m assuming the offer is strong, especially financially. Decision is all his at this point
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 5, 2019
Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com also commented on Omega speculation:
I have a very hard time believing Kenny Omega isn't planning to join his friends at All Elite Wrestling, but the WWE speculation is fun to discuss regardless.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 4, 2019