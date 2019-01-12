Latest News On Lars Sullivan’s WWE Status, Conflicting Reports On Sullivan

What happened to Lars Sullivan?

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sullivan was scheduled to make his first-ever appearance as a member of the main roster at Raw last month — likely in a dark match. He either didn’t show up at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida or left before his scheduled appearance, with the reason being given that he had an anxiety attack.

WWE management spoke to Sullivan and their feeling afterward was that “everything was fine.” His main roster debut — a dark match — was then rescheduled for the following night’s SmackDown LIVE event in Jacksonville, Florida and he didn’t show up at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. He was said to have flown back to his home in Colorado.

Prior to Sullivan’s double no-show, WWE planned on having Sullivan face John Cena at WrestleMania 35. Meltzer doesn’t know yet if WWE will change course but expects the Royal Rumble on January 27 to indicate whether the program will take place.

Adding some intrigue to the story, WrestleVotes noted Friday that Sullivan did not fly home to Colorado since he was never in Florida. Instead, their sources suggest he failed to travel to Florida.

Following up on this story with new details;, source tells us Lars Sullivan did not go home from TV this week, he was never in either Orlando or Jacksonville. Was scheduled to be, and just didn’t arrive. No word on what the reaction was just yet. https://t.co/07WLmvjWHt — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 12, 2019

There’s no word yet on whether Sullivan will be at Raw and/or SmackDown LIVE next week. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted Friday that fellow NXT call-ups EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and Heavy Machinery are all scheduled to be at TV, but he hadn’t heard anything on Sullivan.