Latest News On NXT – AEW Viewership, Possible Dynamite Location

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more details about the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite viewership for this week:

* NXT’s peak viewership was at the end of Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley and Ricochet vs. Matt Riddle which drew 1,072,000 viewers. AEW peaked at 1,004,000 for the Chris Jericho promo with SCU.

* Going head-to-head, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin beat the Adam Cole vs. Dominik Dijakovic ladder match with 899,000 to 821,000.

* 52 percent of NXT’s viewership was over the age of 50 compared to 34 percent for AEW.

* The NXT overrun drew 1,050,000 viewers.

– According to F4WOnline.com, AEW has considered using Club La Vela for a Spring Break edition of Dynamite similar to what WCW used to do with Monday Nitro during the promotion’s heyday. The venue has been temporarily closed due to damage from last year’s Hurricane Michael.