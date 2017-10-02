Latest News On Paige Possibly Doing MMA

As previously reported, Paige mentioned to TMZ that she has been considering a career in Mixed Martial Arts. Apparently this wasn’t Paige talking just for the sake of talking and she is strongly considering the switch from WWE, however she would have to be released first.

The belief is if she does get the release from WWE, she would also have to be cleared medically to start training professionally, which is still months away. F4WOnline noted that Combate Americas wants to have a pay-per-view event before the year ends and one idea would be for Paige to debut on the first pay-per-view show.

As of right now, the current plan is for her to head back to WWE around April or May, but things can always change.