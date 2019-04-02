Latest News On Possible Late Change To WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

The currently advertised card for WrestleMania 35 isn’t final yet.
A program that will be on sale at WrestleMania is being printed today and WrestleVotes was told by a WWE source that it “features something that’s not currently advertised.” The source, however, couldn’t say if it’s a new match or a change to a match.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2019