Latest News On Possible Late Change To WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The currently advertised card for WrestleMania 35 isn’t final yet.

A program that will be on sale at WrestleMania is being printed today and WrestleVotes was told by a WWE source that it “features something that’s not currently advertised.” The source, however, couldn’t say if it’s a new match or a change to a match.

