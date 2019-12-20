Latest News On Ric Flair’s Status With WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Ric Flair has not yet signed a new deal with WWE despite a report that his merchandise is being removed from Pro Wrestling Tees. Flair’s deal reportedly expires at the end of the year but the belief is that WWE will make Flair a good offer since Flair is friends with AEW President Tony Khan.

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Flair commented on his the trademark issues with WWE over “The Man” moniker and how his wife is helping him with merchandise sales:

“I haven’t looked at it lately as my wife runs it, but she’s got just about everything imaginable for sale on it with my name on it. She’s gone into business with people that have approached her and has acquired a whole new line of merchandise.”

“Everyone has become aware in the last couple of years of how important it is to trademark and own your own name. They prepare themselves for the future because as we all know it can last two years, 10 months or in my case 47 years. The key is to be able to walk away at the end of it and if you’ve been successful then have some control of your name through trademarks.”

“I’m happy with the progress [laughs]. I don’t wanna get credit for starting this but I notice a bunch of people are doing it now.”