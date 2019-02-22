Latest News On Roman Reigns Returning To WWE RAW This Monday

For the first time since he revealed his leukemia diagnosis, Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE television.

Vince McMahon announced on Twitter that Reigns will appear on Raw this Monday to “address the status” of his battle with leukemia:

“@WWERomanReigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy.”

Reigns announced on the October 22, 2018 episode of Raw that he was relinquishing the Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence to focus on his battle against leukemia, which returned 11 years after he was first diagnosed with the disease. Reigns vowed that he wasn’t giving a retirement speech and would return to the ring.

Reigns has a role as the brother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character in the Fast and the Furious spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has wrapped up filming and is scheduled to be released this summer. Reigns is also guest starring in an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Cousins for Life” that will air on Saturday, March 2.

Monday’s Raw is taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will also feature a 70th birthday celebration for Ric Flair.

Reigns is also scheduled for Good Morning America on Tuesday:

Rusev commented on Reigns’ return: