Latest News On Ronda Rousey Heading Into WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey is currently advertised for every RAW through April 8th which is the day after Wrestlemania 35. However, Rousey is currently not advertised for any future events including WWE’s European tour in May. As previously noted, there have been rumors about Rousey taking a hiatus from WWE after Wrestlemania in order to attempt to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

Meanwhile, Rousey and Becky Lynch have exchanged words on Twitter with Rousey calling Lynch’s mugshot photos “fake” and saying she’ll break the script in order to beat “the living shit” out of Lynch:

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had? pic.twitter.com/dr6OklYces — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019