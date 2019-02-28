Latest News On Ronda Rousey Heading Into WrestleMania 35

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Ronda Rousey is currently advertised for every RAW through April 8th which is the day after Wrestlemania 35. However, Rousey is currently not advertised for any future events including WWE’s European tour in May. As previously noted, there have been rumors about Rousey taking a hiatus from WWE after Wrestlemania in order to attempt to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

Meanwhile, Rousey and Becky Lynch have exchanged words on Twitter with Rousey calling Lynch’s mugshot photos “fake” and saying she’ll break the script in order to beat “the living shit” out of Lynch:

