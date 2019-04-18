Latest News On Sasha Banks and Bayley Losing Tag Titles, Big John Cena Movie Role

– It was not a last-minute decision to take the Smackdown women’s Tag Team titles off Sasha Banks and Bayley, according to F4WOnline.com.

In addition to that, WWE had been planning to move Bayley to Smackdown “for some time” although WWE reportedly didn’t tell Sasha and Bayley about storyline plans until the last minute.

– Variety.com is reporting that John Cena is currently in talks for a role in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

The film, which is expected to start production this fall and hit theaters on August 6th, 2021, would be Cena’s first comic-book role.

The original Suicide Squad film, which was released in 2016, grossed $746.8 million worldwide.