Latest News On Seth Rollins’ Health, Tommaso Ciampa Reportedly Injured

– For those of you wondering why Tommaso Ciampa did not compete on WWE television this week, F4WOnline.com reports that it was due to an undisclosed injury. The severity of the injury isn’t known and Ciampa is apparently waiting until after the NXT Takeover: New York PPV to get it taken care of.

– Even though Seth Rollins did get physical on this week’s WWE RAW, F4WOnline.com reports that it was a last-minute decision and Rollins only got limited clearance. As of Wednesday, Rollins wasn’t scheduled for this weekend’s live events but that could change. As previously noted, WWE has been keeping Rollins out of action heading into Wrestlemania 35 as a precautionary measure due to a back injury.