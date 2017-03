Shelton Benjamin, who had surgery this past September to repair a torn rotator cuff, posted the following update on his recovery:

My doc said bench 300lbs by April you have any hope of being released to perform. I said "is that all"?motivation-@CTFletcherISYMF pic.twitter.com/4wjjK5RBYa — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 7, 2017