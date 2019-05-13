Latest News On SmackDown’s Move To Fox And WWE’s Saudi Arabia Show

– TheWrap.com is reporting that Smackdown Live will remain a two-hour show starting at 8:00 PM Eastern when it moves to the Fox in October since the network’s primetime programming ends at 10:00 PM Eastern. The site added that “there is still the possibility that additional wrestling action, whether that be some extension of ‘SmackDown’ or companion programming, could spill over to cable channel Fox Sports 1.”

– While it was rumored that the next WWE Saudi Arabia PPV event would be called Sands of Time, WWE’s app is currently referring to the event as WWE Super ShowDown. This is the same name as the WWE stadium event in Melbourne, Australia from last year.