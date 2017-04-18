Latest News On The Broken Hardys Gimmick In WWE

The eventual plan is for WWE to start using the Broken Hardys gimmick, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. WWE is reportedly in the process of working out a financial deal with Anthem to use the gimmick. During a promo on RAW, Matt did slip in a few references to the gimmick. The concern in WWE is that the Hardys will have a short shelf life as a nostalgia act and having the Broken gimmick will give them more longevity in WWE.

Matt also continues to reference the gimmick on Twitter: