Latest News On The Good Brothers, Natalya Comments On Bad Booking

– According to PWInsider.com, the belief is that Anderson and Gallows were moved to RAW during the night of the Superstar Shakeup but the company never bothered to annouce the move until this week’s episode of RAW. At this time, there is said to be no change in their contractual status and they are expected to be leaving the company in the fall.

– Natalya responded to Dana Brooke’s comment on RAW about Natalya being handed opportunities: