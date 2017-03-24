hardy-boys

Latest News On The Hardy Boyz To WWE Speculation

ShopMattHardy.com officially shut down. When asked if WWE was the reason for the site closing, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said it was “definitely” the reason.

In the meantime, Matt Hardy continues to tease something big for the future, poking fun of Impact Wrestling for adding “TM” to the Hardys’ YouTube videos in the process:

