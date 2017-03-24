Latest News On The Hardy Boyz To WWE Speculation
Published On 03/24/2017 | News
ShopMattHardy.com officially shut down. When asked if WWE was the reason for the site closing, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said it was “definitely” the reason.
Not maybe definitely https://t.co/YDAJUtCj9L
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 23, 2017
In the meantime, Matt Hardy continues to tease something big for the future, poking fun of Impact Wrestling for adding “TM” to the Hardys’ YouTube videos in the process:
The world will soon learn just how SAVAGE my #BROKENBrilliance™ can be.
Bombs are IMMINENT.
DELETIONS™ are coming.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 23, 2017