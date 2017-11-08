Latest News On The Major Changes Made To WWE Survivor Series Card

Regarding the major changes to the Survivor Series PPV card, PWInsider.com reports that it was specifically Vince McMahon’s decision to have AJ Styles win the WWE Title and have Styles face Brock Lesnar instead of Jinder Mahal.

With Mahal out of the match, the decision was made about a week ago to have John Cena take Styles’ spot in the elimination match instead of having Cena as the special referee for Lesnar vs. Styles.

At this time, it’s unknown why Mahal was removed from his spot at Survivor Series and if he’ll be part of the PPV at all.

Rusev reacted to the news about Cena being in the elimination match with the following tweet: