Latest News On The New Day – WrestleMania Storyline

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com noted the following regarding Kofi Kingston’s gauntlet match on Smackdown Live:

Nobody in pro wrestling media will say this, and I'm not sure any of them got the reference, but Saxton's quote about Kofi having to work twice as hard to get half as far is in reference to him being black. Well done. #SDLive — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) March 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and the New Day have teased “quitting” WWE in a post-Smackdown interview: