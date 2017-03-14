Latest News On The RAW Women’s Championship Match For WWE WrestleMania 33

The original plan for the RAW Women’s Title match at WWE WrestleMania 33 was for Bayley to defend against Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Nia Jax. Last week, the match was setup for WrestleMania without Jax in the mix.

Now, it appears that Jax is going to be added to the match as originally planned. On this week’s RAW, Jax dominated Bayley in a match and got DQ’d due to being overly-aggressive.

Here is what Jax wrote on Twitter about the RAW match: