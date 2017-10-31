Latest News On The Rumored Location For WWE WrestleMania 35

According to an article on WXYZ.com, the rumor about Detroit being the frontrunner for WrestleMania 35 is inaccurate. Here is an excerpt from the site’s article:

The Detroit Sports Commission, which submits bids for major sporting events throughout the city of Detroit, said despite the rumor they did not submit a bid for WrestleMania 35, only 33 and 34.

The Twitter account @WrestleVotes is reporting that New York and Philadelphia are the two frontrunners for Wrestlemania 35 at this point.