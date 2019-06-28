Latest News On The Undertaker, Backstage News On WWE Network Airing Evolve Show

– The belief is that WWE had planned on airing an Evolve show on the WWE Network for quite some time and likely dated back to the launch of FloSlam if not earlier. Regarding the event taking place on the same day as AEW Fight for the Fallen, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“They [WWE source] noted it was a coincidence that the Evolve 10th anniversary show was in Philadelphia, the day before a WWE PPV show in the city, with the production people in town, and it just happened to be head-to-head with AEW.”

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that The Undertaker’s appearance at Extreme Rules was actually planned before Super Showdown and had nothing to do with the low attendance for Stomping Grounds. As previously noted, SI.com is reporting that Undertaker had specifically requested to work with Drew McIntyre.