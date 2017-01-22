Latest News On The Undertaker’s Health, Chris Hero On Kevin Owens Winning The WWE Universal Title

– As previously noted, The Undertaker underwent hip surgery last year and was seen using crutches to get around. When he appeared on WWE television a few weeks back to announce his inclusion into the 30-Man Royal Rumble event, he was not seen with the crutch anymore and many speculated he was good to go for another match.

While The Undertaker’s health is good at the moment, it’s being said that his surgery was only a temporarily fix and he will eventually need a hip replacement surgery. Right now it looks like he will most-likely put that surgery off until he’s officially retired.

– Chris Hero recently spoke with The Kevin Gill Show and gave his thoughts on Kevin Owens winning the WWE Universal Title:

“I was happy for him and the journey that he’s been on. But also I was happy for wrestling. I was happy because it’s different and it’s a new direction. I think everybody’s sick of the same old. Sometime you’ve just got to go in a different direction and they did.”