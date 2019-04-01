Latest News On The WrestleMania 35 Card, Plans For Tonight’s RAW

– Despite the fact that several tag teams are scheduled for the Andre The Giant memorial battle royal, PostWrestling.com is reporting that RAW and Smackdown tag title matches are still expected to take place at Wrestlemania 35. As of Saturday, the plan is reportedly for Smackdown to have a multi-team match. The decision to add a RAW match was apparently made after plans with Asuka changed.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the matches:

“The original idea was The Usos, New Day, Sheamus and Cesaro, Aleister Black and Ricochet…. but Aleister Black and Ricochet got moved out because they’re gonna be in the RAW Tag Team Title match. We know that the Hardys are in the Battle Royal. Who’s not in the battle royal is Nakamura and Rusev so I’m thinking Nakamura and Rusev is the fourth team.”

– The following matches/segments are scheduled for this week’s go-home edition of RAW leading to Wrestlemania 35:

* Brock Lesnar appearance

* Batista appearance

* Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch vs. The Riott Squad

* Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya, & Beth Phoenix vs. The IIconics, Nia Jax, & Tamina