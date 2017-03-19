Latest News On TNA Impact Wrestling Legal Battle With The Hardy Boyz

Reby Hardy posted the following update on the legal situation between The Hardys and Impact Wrestling:

UPDATE: TNA sent an absolutely laughable legal proposal re: trademark, usage & ownership. Sigh. We tried to play nice. Truly. Oh well. They also seem real hurt about #f***ThatOwl. Awww. Cute. Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness. Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ? Fun facts ! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy “Broken Matt Hardy” was developed by ME in a @WaffleHouse. Yummy ! Fun facts ! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is torturous interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE ! How bow dat C&D ? Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up. If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply – oh, I don’t know – BEFORE his contract was up ? BEFORE you found out I did ? 🤔 How about every other former talent still working under their “TNA name” & gimmick without issue. Wouldn’t that look weird in court ? Yeah.. And the store I’ve been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut. Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too. If the character is TNA’s, where are their format sheets ? (Don’t exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can’t be produced; don’t exist). And…. ..Best part. Ready ? SURPRISE ! “The Hardy Show” was behind the scenes recording OUR entire creative process this whole time. See you soon ! And #f***ThatOwl