Latest News On Tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV

– Here are some news and notes regarding tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV from PWInsider.com:

* While tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV is sold-out, there are still tickets available for all the Impact Wrestling tapings this week at TDPlace.ca.

* Tonight’s show will be the start of events being booked by John Gaburick, Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt, Jeremy Borash and Abyss.

* It’s believed that the recently departed TNA referees were given offers that were significantly reduced from what they were usually making with the company. There is reportedly concern that several wrestlers will be asked to take pay cuts over the course of this week’s tapings.

* TNA is also cutting costs by reducing the crew in Canada. For instance, the belief is that Bob Ryder is working from Nashville instead of being in Canada for the events.