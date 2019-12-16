Latest News On What Happened During The Women’s TLC Match

As previously noted, there is concern that Kairi Sane suffered a concussion during the TLC main event match. Becky Lynch tweeted out the following after the show ended:

Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noted the following regarding Kairi’s condition:

“Hearing good news about Kairi Sane’s condition this morning.

I’m being told she ‘wasn’t there during checkup’ but that she’s recovering well. At this point not cleared to wrestle pending a full assessment but she seems cheerful enough, if disappointed with herself.”

Twitter user @theBLHW pointed out some of the measures that Becky took to protect Kairi during the match. A fan video also shows that Kairi was not actually hit with a monitor and it’s still unknown what caused her to get hurt.

