Latest News On When Paige Will Return To WWE

Paige and Alberto Del Rio both appeared on Tuesday’s Busted Open radio and talked about various topics.

Paige’s neck surgery that she had three months was brought up and Del Rio revealed that Paige is still undergoing physical therapy.

“I’m 100% sure that she’ll be the most successful female wrestler of all time,” Del Rio said. “She just needs to get well and she’ll be back in the ring around April or May, I don’t know, when the doctor’s have their final decision.”

