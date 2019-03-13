Latest News On Which Match Will Close WrestleMania 35

According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Vince McMahon has yet to make a final decision regarding which match will close the Wrestlemania 35 PPV event. For months, the belief was that the RAW women’s title match would close Wrestlemania for the novelty of WWE being able to say that a women’s match closed the biggest show of the year for the first time.

Smackdown Live announcer Tom Phillips has gone on record and stated that he would like to see Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston close the show if Kofi gets the match.