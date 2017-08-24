Latest Backstage News On Why Baron Corbin Lost His Main Event Push

In a recent interview, Justin Barrasso of SI.com commented on why Baron Corbin lost the Money in the Bank cash-in match and lost again to John Cena at SummerSlam:

“I heard the kiss of death was Cena. [Cena said] that Corbin wasn’t ready. I can’t say anymore right now, that’s kind of what I’m trying to work on as we speak.”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the decision for Corbin to lose his cash-in match was made at the last minute. Meltzer noted that Corbin has “a lot of heat” with other wrestlers in addition to Cena. Apparently some of the wrestlers feel that he’s been handed opportunities that he hasn’t been deserving of.

With that being said, it seems that the company is not giving up on him completely as he’s expected to be feuding with AJ Styles for the United States title.