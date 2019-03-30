Latest News On WrestleMania Main Event and Production Issues

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE teased on social media that both women’s titles will be on the line at Wrestlemania 35 and that Charlotte Flair could leave the event as a double champion:

View this post on Instagram

#WrestleMania spoiler? @charlottewwe

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– Wrestle Votes noted the following about Wrestlemania 35 production:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR