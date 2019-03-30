Latest News On WrestleMania Main Event and Production Issues

– WWE teased on social media that both women’s titles will be on the line at Wrestlemania 35 and that Charlotte Flair could leave the event as a double champion:
– Wrestle Votes noted the following about Wrestlemania 35 production:
Heard from multiple people inside WWE that this WrestleMania, the preparation & execution has been a logistical nightmare. Travel, hotel & scheduling wise this years event has caused the most headache. I’d be surprise to see WM return to NY/NJ within 6 years like it did this time
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 30, 2019