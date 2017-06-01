Latest News On WWE WrestleMania 33 Card Plans (Possible Spoilers)

Key changes have been made to the plans for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 33 event, according to the Wrestling Observer.

While it isn’t exactly know what those changes are, it’s being said that The Undertaker is the only “non-regular” who will be wrestling on the show, at least as of right now. Basically, that would rule out Superstars like The Rock, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels or other past WWE Superstars wrestling on the card.

Three of the key matches still remain. Those matches are as followed:

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

* Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

* Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

The WrestleMania card is expected to be finalized internally within two weeks.