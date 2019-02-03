Latest News Regarding All Elite Wrestling’s Television Negotiations

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on All Elite Wrestling’s ongoing television negotiations:

“AEW had a TV meeting yesterday so that went really well I heard. There’s still no deal signed, but I mean I think everyone know there’s going to be a very legit deal because there’s two of them on the table. It’s real money and it’s real stations. It’ll be the best non-WWE deal that any show has had since WCW. Has anyone had a better deal since WCW? It’s better than Spike. No one else has, right?”

“Either one of the two they’re coming down to it’s bigger than Spike in some ways. Prestige-wise they’re bigger than Spike by a long-shot in fact. When the deal’s done it’s done so we’ll see what happens.”