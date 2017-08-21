Latest News Regarding Baron Corbin and Enzo Amore’s Backstage Heat

– Regarding the rumored backstage heat on Baron Corbin, Dave Meltzer noted the following on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“He’s definitely being punished, there isn’t any question now.” Meltzer talked about how the match was purposely booked to make Corbin look like an “afterthought” and the company didn’t give Corbin a chance to had a good match. Meltzer speculated that Bobby Roode could possibly be taking Corbin’s “spot” on Smackdown Live as one of the top heels.

As previously noted, it’s believed that Corbin’s heat has something to do with Twitter messages he sent to Meltzer and various fans. Corbin has since deleted the tweet where he referred to Meltzer as an “old man.”

– Dave Meltzer also commented on Enzo’s backstage heat by stating that “everybody hates Enzo” and said that things way gotten “way worse” in the past two weeks. It was noted how it wasn’t a good sign for Enzo that his crowd reaction at Summerslam wasn’t as big as people were expecting. It was also noted that Booker T (who is a babyface commentator) went out of his way to put down Enzo which is not something that would be done by accident.