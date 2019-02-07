Latest News Regarding Batista and Kevin Owen – Sami Zayn Returning To WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com recently commented on Batista’s status for Wrestlemania 35:

“Batista, to the best of my knowledge I’ve heard nothing about Batista. I know there was a lot of expectation about him against Triple H at WrestleMania, but he’s gonna be making Dune — the remake in the next couple of months. Whether that leaves him the ability to train, prepare, and even come back to wrestle we will see. I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Johnson also addressed when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn might return to action:

“I have not heard anything definitive about them returning to the road.”

“I would guess right around WrestleMania if not right afterward. Because you know they probably have their stories set and even if they can go, WWE may look at it and go, ‘Well, we’re going to start a fresh series of stories the day after WrestleMania we can bring them in and give them better introductions than having them get lost in the surge of our WrestleMania stories.”