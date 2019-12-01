Latest News Regarding Bray Wyatt’s New WWE Universal Title Belt

Regarding Bray Wyatt’s new customized Universal Title selling for $6,500, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“If they believe that nobody’s willing to spend it they would not have priced it this high. This was definitely an experiment and if it sells well then there will be more things like that priced in a similar range and if it doesn’t sell well, then that will be a lesson as well. Crazy though.”

For those of you wondering, Wyatt did in fact make his entrance with the title during last night’s live event in Mexico City.