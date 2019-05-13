Latest News Regarding Bray Wyatt’s Segments And Luke Harper

– WrestleVotes noted the following about Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segments:

One of the only things to look forwards to on tonight’s show… The Fire Fly Funhouse takes a darker turn. It’s going to catch people off guard. In a good way. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 13, 2019

– Fightful.com noted the following regarding Luke Harper’s status with WWE:

“Vince McMahon himself seemed to have a long-term issue with Luke Harper and that whatever happened wouldn’t have mattered anyway, going as far to say that McMahon ‘decided to hate anything he was involved in long ago.’”