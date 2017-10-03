Latest News Regarding Brock Lesnar And WWE WrestleMania 33

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 33. Apparently Lesnar did not want to do that match and plans were changed for Lesnar to face Bill Goldberg. WWE still wanted Shane to have a match and AJ Styles was chosen as the new opponent because of AJ’s reputation as the best performer in the company.

Speaking of Brock Lesnar, he is currently expected to win the Universal Title from Bill Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 with Goldberg’s contract expiring after the event. Even if he signs a new deal with the company, it’s unlikely that Goldberg will beat Lesnar yet again.