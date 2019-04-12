Latest News Regarding Brock Lesnar’s MMA Future

During UFC’s seasonal press conference, Dana White indicated that a Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier fight might not take place after all:

“Seriously, that fight isn’t even in the works. That fight may not even happen,” White said.

Meanwhile, Frank Mir has expressed interest in facing Lesnar either in MMA or in WWE. Mir, who is just starting to get involved in pro-wrestling, said the following to WrestlingNews.co:

“I’ve always wanted to have that third match with Lesnar. I’m still in MMA so if he wants to go that route, we can go that route but now I can start putting my foot in this industry [wrestling] and maybe somehow get locked in the same room with him is my goal.”