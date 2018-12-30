Latest News Regarding Brock Lesnar’s UFC Status

At the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if there are still plans for Brock Lesnar to fight Daniel Cormier in early 2019:

“Absolutely. I think he’s already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE. What I think happens is that he’s in a very unique position, because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. They get right down to the wire, and I think Vince throws so much money at him that he goes ‘alright, I’ll do it again’. Because this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s gonna make a s***load of money here too. So it makes sense. I assume that’s what’s going on.”