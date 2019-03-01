Latest News Regarding Bruce Prichard’s Return To WWE

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted the following about Bruce Prichard’s return to WWE in a creative role:

“I’m told initial reports describing Prichard’s new job as being ‘as important as possible’ and that he will be a top point person in creative going forward were overblown. He did, however, produce that awesome Batista segment.”

During his recent podcast, Prichard commented on his return:

“I’m extremely proud and extremely happy to be back in the family at WWE,” Prichard stated. “I had my first TVs back this past week. I had an absolute blast seeing everybody.”

“I’m not being coy, but a lot still needs to be worked out as far as what my role will be. I’m going to come back and help out wherever I can be most valuable. We’re working through it, we’re figuring out where I might fit best and how and what and why and everything else. It’s something that happened pretty quickly with me going to TV.”

A lot has changed in 10 years. “I have to see where I fit in and they have to see where I fit in. There’s still a lot of questions to be answered, and I’m looking forward to an incredible journey.”