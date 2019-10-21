Latest News Regarding Cain Velasquez and WWE

The WWE Español Twitter account has confirmed that Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio will team up to face Andrade and Drew McIntyre on Saturday, November 30th in Mexico City, Mexico.

During the UFC on ESPN 6 post-fight press conference, UFC’s Dana White commented on Velasquez leaving MMA for WWE:

“I’m happy for him. Cain’s had some rough injuries that have happened. The guy’s been a professional athlete a long time, a collegiate athlete, a super nice guy. When it looks like it’s the end of your career and you’re looking at what’s next. It’s hard for these guys to figure out ‘what do I do?’ I always like ‘How is Cain going to wrestle? He’s having problems with his body in MMA.’ Then I saw him doing (lucha libre) wrestling, and I said ‘god damn, he’s pretty good. That’s cool.’ Then I got a call from WWE and I knew what they were thinking. I was totally cool with it. They didn’t even ask me, they were just looking for Cain, I figured that’s what they were going to do. I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his family. I hope he does well like Ronda did and makes a lot of money and the fans love him.”