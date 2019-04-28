Latest News Regarding City That Is Hosting WrestleMania 37

As previously noted, Los Angeles is the front runner to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021 with the new Rams stadium scheduled to be opened in 2020.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented more on the reports:

“I think it’s gonna be Los Angeles. So that I heard was that the city of Los Angeles wants it in 2021, but WWE wants it in 2022, but it looks like the city of Los Angeles is probably gonna get its way.”

“The gist is that the city wants — the Super Bowl is coming in February 2022 to the new stadium in Hollywood Park which is being built. It’s a giant stadium, it’s gonna hold you know 100,000 people like AT&T Stadium. So WWE is gonna claim when they go there that they break the AT&T record, they’ll probably claim like 102,000 people.”