Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noted the following regarding CM Punk and WWE:

I have been repeatedly told that there is no interest within the #WWE to sign CM Punk and no indication of any interest from CM Punk to sign.

If #AEW can convince him, I doubt WWE could do anything to stop them. https://t.co/pLX8q92aI1

— Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 3, 2019