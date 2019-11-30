Latest News Regarding CM Punk and WWE Backstage

Fox Sports’ Vice President Brad Zager spoke to BizJournals.com and discussed how CM Punk’s debut on WWE Backstage was kept a secret:

“Part of what we’re doing with this show is shock. You heard that natural reaction from our control room not believing that this was really happening. We wanted to make this a surprise. We wanted to make this a moment.”

“We had to buck the trend and not let it leak. It was the tightest circle of people to ever know about something that we’ve done.”

The episode of WWE Backstage that CM Punk was advertised for drew 180,000 viewers. This week’s show, without CM Punk, fell 33% to 121,000 viewers.