Latest News Regarding John Cena’s Return To WWE

Regarding John Cena’s return to WWE, Cena is currently being advertised for the July 4th WWE Smackdown Live event in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick arena. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are being advertised for the July 3rd RAW in the same arena.

There is currently an offer where you can go to both shows for the price of one ticket.

WWE is reportedly concerned about ticket sales for the Smackdown Live show since it’s being held on the 4th of July holiday. That would explain the ticket offer as well as Cena appearing.