Latest News Regarding Kairi Sane’s Injury From WWE TLC

While she did make a brief appearance on this week’s episode of RAW, WWE decided to keep Kairi Sane out of the ring at the RAW tapings as a precautionary measure due to concussion concerns. PWInsider.com is reporting that Sane is tentatively expected to return to the ring at the Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on Reddit of Becky Lynch rolling Sane under the ring during the TLC match to protect her.