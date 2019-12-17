Latest News Regarding Kairi Sane’s Injury From WWE TLC

While she did make a brief appearance on this week’s episode of RAW, WWE decided to keep Kairi Sane out of the ring at the RAW tapings as a precautionary measure due to concussion concerns. PWInsider.com is reporting that Sane is tentatively expected to return to the ring at the Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th.
Meanwhile, a video surfaced on Reddit of Becky Lynch rolling Sane under the ring during the TLC match to protect her.
Fan footage of Becky rolling Kairi under the ring so that Kairi would be protected from the rest of the action from r/SquaredCircle