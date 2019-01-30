Latest News Regarding Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Status With WWE

There are Wrestlemania 35 plans for Kurt Angle but it appears that his in-ring career is in the process of winding down, according to WrestlingNews.co.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Kurt Angle was not originally scheduled for the Royal Rumble match and Angle ended up taking Zack Ryder’s spot in a last-minute decision:

“By the way, so Ryder for people who don’t know — here’s the situation with Ryder and actually Kurt Angle for that matter. In the Rumble, the idea was… the spot that Kurt Angle had in the Rumble was originally when they laid out and scripted the Rumble Zack Ryder was in that spot and it wasn’t until the day before of the day of the Rumble where somebody came up with the idea that I guess to bring him in.”