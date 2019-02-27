Latest News Regarding Matt Hardy’s Status With WWE

As previously noted, WWE reportedly “rolled over” the contracts of the Hardys for a third year.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Matt Hardy teasing that he would become a free agent:

“So I know he was teasing that he’s gonna be a free agent in like a week or so, but WWE had already picked up the option [for a third year] and he knew that a ways back.”

In a backstage interview with WWE, Matt Hardy indicated that the Woken character is done for now:

“I know the last time people saw me I was Woken Matt Hardy, well I’ve learned how to control the woken wonder inside of me, the woken brilliance inside of me and together everyone’s gonna learn that myself and my Brother Nero Jeff Hardy we are unstoppable, we are indestructible, we’re unkillable. The greatest tag team in all time and space.”