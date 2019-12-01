Latest News Regarding Mauro Ranallo’s Status With WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the following update on Mauro Ranallo’s status with WWE:

“As far as Mauro Ranallo goes, he is doing better and I don’t know if he’s gonna be there Wednesday or not. I know the company’s been in touch. I have the impression they’re trying for him to be ready by Wednesday so hopefully, they will. So, that’s the story on him.”

Meanwhile, Booker T addressed Ranallo on his recent podcast:

“People don’t understand the power of those characters and photos. You can’t be just saying anything in 2019 and expect for it to be swept under the rug. I really don’t know what happened. I know Corey Graves put out an apology to Mauro. I don’t know what really sparked it or what is really going on behind the scenes. I’ll be at the pay-per-view in three weeks and I’ll be like Peter Parker.”

“Mauro Ranallo, get yourself together. Big ups to everything you do because I know how hard you work. The angle thing, back in the day, I hated getting ribbed. If they ribbed me, no one would tell me whoever did it. I would always say, ‘You can rib me if you want, but if I find out who did it, you’re gonna be in a fight. Just letting you know.’ Don’t play with me like that, because I’m not to be played with.”

“Shoutout to Mauro, get yourself together, get back on the horse. Get your ass back to work, bro. Don’t let somebody stop you from doing what you do. That’s just word.”