Latest News Regarding Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff’s Current Influence

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, Paul Heyman was in the Gorilla position with Vince McMahon during this week’s episode of WWE RAW and there was said to be a cohesive understanding between the two.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that while Heyman had influence in the past, there is more influence now but it’s still Vince that makes the final decisions.

As for Eric Bischoff, it’s believed that his influence will begin to show after the Extreme Rules PPV. It’s still possible that Bischoff will appear on tonight’s Smackdown since he was advertised but he isn’t expected to be a regular television character moving forward.